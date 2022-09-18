Biden says queen's death left 'giant hole' for royal family

He said her reign was about “treating people with dignity.”

“I talk about how my mother and father thought that everyone, no matter who they were … no matter where they’re from, deserved to be treated with dignity," the president said. "And that’s exactly what she communicated. Just the way she walked by her staff, just the way that she acted.”

Biden wrote in the book that “Queen Elizabeth was admired around the world for her unwavering commitment to service.”

The first lady signed a condolence book for spouses and ambassadors, writing “Queen Elizabeth lived her life for the people. She served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness and the conversations we shared.”

The president also said Elizabeth modeled a sense of service.

“There’s something within our capacity to do that can make things, not just the world better, but your neighborhood better, your household better, your workplace better,” he said. "That’s what she communicated to me anyway. It was an honor to meet her, an honor to meet her.”

The president will return to the U.S. on Monday and head to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, where he's to gather with Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had just taken over as the queen died.

More than 2,000 people were expected at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the state funeral.

President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as first lady Jill Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh

US President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. King Charles III is holding a reception at Buckingham Palace for heads of state and other leaders on Sunday evening ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber

President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh

US President Joe Biden accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden are welcomed by Master of the Household Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. King Charles III is holding a reception at Buckingham Palace for heads of state and other leaders on Sunday evening ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber