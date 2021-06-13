Biden says 'very gracious' queen 'reminded me of my mother'

The Bidens emerged from the castle just shy of having spent a full hour with the queen and boarded the helicopter for the return trip to London.

At Heathrow Airport, Biden talked about the queen with his traveling press corps, saying she was “very gracious,” that she asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and that he had invited her to visit the White House.

“I don’t think she’ll be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother,” Biden said before he boarded Air Force One for his next stop, Brussels.

It generally is frowned upon for anyone to reveal the contents of their private talks with the queen.

Biden is the 13th American president to meet the monarch. President Lyndon B. Johnson is the only one who did not make her acquaintance while he was in office.

She has welcomed four other U.S. presidents to Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. They are Donald Trump in 2018, Barack Obama in 2016, George W. Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Biden's first time meeting the queen came in November 1982, when as a U.S. senator he traveled to the United Kingdom for a meeting of the British-American Parliamentary Group, the White House said Sunday. Biden was part of a group that met with the monarch during that visit.

The queen has been riding out the pandemic at Windsor Castle, but also has begun getting out now and again after the April death of her husband, Prince Philip, at age 99.

On Friday, she joined other royal family members, including Prince Charles and Prince William and their spouses, at a reception in Cornwall for the Group of Seven leaders.

___

Superville reported from Washington.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as they listen to the US national anthem at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

US President Joe Biden inspects a Guard of Honour after arriving to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching a Guard of Honour march past before their meeting at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Sunday June 13, 2021. The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world's wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to US First Lady Jill Biden, left, while US President Joe Bidenlooks on, while watching a Guard of Honour march past before their meeting at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

US President Joe Biden, background right and First Lady Jill Biden, centre left, stand in the Quadrangle watching Grenadier Guards march by with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, during a visit to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday June 13, 2021. The queen hosted President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world's wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP) Credit: Arthur Edwards Credit: Arthur Edwards

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to meet with US President Joe Biden before receiving a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leave the dais after receiving Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to US First Lady Jill Biden, left, while US President Joe Bidenlooks on, while watching a Guard of Honour march past before their meeting at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leave the dais after receiving Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as they review a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

US President Joe Biden takes a salute from a Guard of Honour after arriving with First Lady Jill Biden to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali