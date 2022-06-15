Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were to host a reception later Wednesday featuring LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who adopted twins with his husband, Chasten. The gathering is part of the Biden administration's recognition of Pride Month.

Among the state laws the White House has opposed is Florida's "Don't Say Gay" measure, which was signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in March. It bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics and activists say it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

A federal working group will promote educational policies for states and school districts that encourage inclusive learning environments for LGBTQ children. The orders call for new rules to discourage conversion therapy, though efforts to enforce bans in places where state law allows the practice will rely on legal challenges from outside the White House.

While some Republican-led legislatures have championed conversation therapy, other states and communities have banned the practice. The American Psychological Association says conversation therapy is not based on science and is harmful to a participant’s mental health.

In states that have banned gender affirming care, the Biden administration has invited people who say they are adversely affected to file complaints with federal civil rights authorities.

In earlier orders, Biden has sought to spell out that gay and transgender people are protecting from discrimination in schools, health care and at work. He directed federal agencies to update and expand regulations prohibiting sexual discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, and reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Biden also wants Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. The measure has been stalled on Capitol Hill.