Biden sees quake-resistant runway to start Northwest swing

He added: "America invented modern aviation, but a lot of our airports are far behind our competitors.”

Portland's airport is flanked by mountains and hills, yet, before his remarks, Biden was more attentive to the workers as they explained how the improvements would increase resiliency and energy efficiency. Officials are spending $2 billion on the airport revamp, including upgrades to the complex’s roof whose new sections will be primarily made of wood.

The roof is being disassembled into 20 sections and then pieced back together over the terminal, which Democratic Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley called “an incredible investment in mass timber.”

The White House says about 19.8 million passengers traveled through Portland's airport in 2019, and that air cargo has increased more than 19% since 2019 as online commerce has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those on-hand was Oregon Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio, who said, “I’ve been fighting my entire career for investments that will rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.” He said the U.S. continues to face systemic challenges, including “an economy that rewards wealth instead of work.”

Biden planned to attend two Democratic Party fundraisers Thursday evening before visiting Seattle on Friday. There, he'll mark Earth Day by speaking about a need to bolster the nation's resilience in the face of threats like wildfire, and a need to rapidly deploy clean energy, the White House said.

Biden called the infrastructure law “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on these actions and accelerate our nation’s ability to confront the environmental and climate challenges we face.”

“For the future of our planet, for our health, and for our children and grandchildren, we must act now,” the president said in a statement.

__

Weissert reported from Washington.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik