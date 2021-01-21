Biden suspends oil, gas leases on public lands for 60 days

The move follows President Joe Biden's campaign pledge to halt new drilling and end the leasing of publicly owned energy reserves as part of his plan to address climate change.

The suspension went into effect immediately under an order signed Wednesday by Acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega. The order did not limit operations under valid leases, meaning oil and gas activity won't come to a sudden halt on the millions of acres of lands in the West and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico where much drilling is concentrated.