dayton-daily-news logo
X

Biden talks inflation, Russia in '60 Minutes' interview

President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit is aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit is aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show “60 Minutes.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show "60 Minutes."

CBS said on Thursday that Biden gave the interview to correspondent Scott Pelley while visiting Detroit on Wednesday, and that the two-part interview will air Sunday as part of the premiere of the program's 55th season.

Biden discussed inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more, according to CBS. The network plans to air a preview on Friday of Pelly's interview on “CBS Mornings.”

Biden has done fewer television interviews and press conferences than his recent White House predecessors in the early going of his presidency.

In Other News
1
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
2
Police in Haiti blame gang members for slaying of 3 officers
3
US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum
4
'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture
5
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top