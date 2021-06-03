Biden tax proposal in focus at Group of 7 ministers' meeting

The tax talks in Paris focus on two pillars: One is a global minimum to prevent multinational companies from using complex legal and accounting schemes to move profits to low-tax countries where they do little or no business. The second is finding a way to tax companies — particularly Internet-based ones — that may reap profits in countries where they have no physical presence and thus pay no tax.

The minimum rate would deter tax avoidance because countries would agree to apply it to their companies’ foreign earnings if those earnings went untaxed overseas.

France has already introduced digital taxes targeting big Internet companies, leading to opposition from the United States to what was seen as a measure unfairly targeting American companies such as Google and Amazon. Biden has suggested an approach that would not single out tech companies. He has proposed letting countries tax a local share of earnings from a list of 100 of the globe's biggest and most profitable companies, whatever their business model. One goal of an international agreement would be getting France and other countries that have followed its lead to withdraw the unilateral digital tax in favor of a unified global approach.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on all G-7 countries “to support a comprehensive digital tax and minimum tax agreement at Friday's meeting in London.”

“This is a decisive step before the G-20 in Venice in early July,” he said. "It's close at hand. We owe it to our citizens.”

The Group of 7 is an informal forum among Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States. European Union representatives also attend. Its decisions are not legally binding, but leaders can use the forum to exert political influence.

Associated Press Writer Angela Charlton contributed from Paris and AP Business Writer Martin Crutsinger contributed from Washington, DC.