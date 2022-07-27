Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden around midday and to discuss his infection and his administration's progress against the coronavirus pandemic and encourage those who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, the White House said.

"Back to the Oval," Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 79, tested positive last week.