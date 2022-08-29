dayton-daily-news logo
X

Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy

President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Nation & World
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address "on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation's standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," the White House said. "And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between "ultra-MAGA Republicans" — a reference to former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had "to vote to literally save democracy once again" — and labeled some Republican ideology as "semi-fascism."

NBC News was first to report on Biden's plans for the address.

In Other News
1
Police: Heroic Safeway employee confronted gunman in store
2
Dodgers All-Star pitcher Gonsolin out with forearm strain
3
AP source: 49ers rework deal to keep Garoppolo as backup
4
MLB players' association trying to unionize minor leaguers
5
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top