Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary

He added, “Our party should no longer allow caucuses as part of our nominating process.”

This means Iowa is likely close to losing a position it has held for more than four decades after technical meltdowns marred results of the 2020 caucuses. There has also been a larger party push to let a more diverse state go first.

South Carolina holds special relevance to Biden: His victory in the state's first-in-the-South primary in 2020 kickstarted his presidential campaign on his way to winning the Democratic nomination.

Word of Biden's guidance sparked anger in New Hampshire, where state law calls for it to hold the nation's first primary.

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen issued a statement blasting “the White House’s short-sighted decision.” Fellow New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement, “I strongly oppose the President’s deeply misguided proposal, but make no mistake, New Hampshire’s law is clear and our primary will continue to be First in the Nation."

Kinnard reported from Columbia, S.C. Associated Press writer Steve Peoples in New York contributed to this report.