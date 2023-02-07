Biden to focus on vets, cancer patients, others in speech

It will be a somewhat new version of steps Biden outlined in these four areas during last year's State of the Union address. He called it a "unity agenda," saying the issues are ones that lawmakers and the public could unite around regardless of political affiliation.

Biden will use his State of the Union address Tuesday night to outline new steps to tackle illicit drugs, help veterans and cancer patients, and make mental health care more available, according to aides who previewed the details before the speech.