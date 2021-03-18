Biden to highlight vaccine as US nears 100 millionth shot

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93 million more doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration, but those reports lag the actual date of administration. Vaccination trend lines point to Biden breaking the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC over the weekend.

Biden is likely to mark the occasion Thursday with an East Room speech billed as providing an update on the nation's vaccination efforts.

The president has moved to speed up deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as to expand the number of places to get a shot and who can administer them, with a focus on increasing the nation's capacity to inject doses as supply constraints lifted.

The risk in setting too rosy expectations is that an administration might become defined by its failure to meet them, such as in May 2020, when President Donald Trump said the nation had “prevailed” over the virus.

At the time, the country had seen about 80,000 deaths from the virus. This week, the U.S. death toll topped 538,000. Trump’s lax approach and lack of credibility also contributed to poor adherence to public safety rules among the American public.