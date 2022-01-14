Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Nation & World
By Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The White House says President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He's done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

In Other News
1
December retail sales slip after a record holiday season
2
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals
3
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map
4
Owners to get $42 million for citrus trees Florida destroyed
5
Man who fled US, faked death found in Scotland with COVID
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top