Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the event would celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, which she called "critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

The U.S. has been trying to strengthen its relationships in Asia as a counterbalance to China's rising influence. Biden visited South Korea and Japan last year, and he's prodded the two countries — both critical U.S. allies — to mend their own relationship with each other.