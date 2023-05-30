BreakingNews
I-675 South closed in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital
X

Biden to host UK Prime Minister Sunak next week for talks on Ukraine, climate

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By Associated Press
24 minutes ago
President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak next week for talks on Ukraine, climate issues and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House next week for talks on Ukraine, climate issues and more.

Sunak is slated to visit Washington on June 7-8 and will also meet with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in addition to his Oval Office meeting next Thursday with Biden.

The meeting comes after the White House announced earlier this month that Biden was endorsing an international effort forged by the U.K. and other allies to train — and eventually equip — Ukraine with the F-16 fighter jets that President Volodymyr Zelesnkky has long sought. Biden is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, another key partner in the F-16 effort, on Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the two leaders are also expected the U.S.-U.K. economic relationship and developments in Northern Ireland. British officials downplayed hopes that the visit would produce significant action toward forging a new U.S.-U.K. trade agreement, which the British government accepts is dead for now.

Sunak spokesman Max Blain said he wouldn’t expect either side to be pushing for that, adding “We are not seeking to pursue a free-trade deal with the U.S. currently.”

In Other News
1
One justice explained absence from case. Another didn't. Ethics...
2
Ukraine's economy shows 'resilience' from Russian attacks, IMF says as...
3
Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 campaign for...
4
8 killed in northern Cameroon by Boko Haram fighters, regional official...
5
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top