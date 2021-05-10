Biden to join by video meeting of NATO's eastern members

The presidents gathering represent the so-called Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of the Western military alliance. Most of them share a concern about Russia’s attempts to reassert its influence over their region.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the host, said on Twitter that he was glad be welcoming Biden, and that the meeting was in preparation for a full NATO summit next month. He said the meeting would include discussions of defense and deterrence on the alliance's Eastern flank, and that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was also participating.