Biden to join meeting of NATO's eastern members by video

“But there is no doubt that the situation there is very difficult, that Ukrainian territory is occupied,” Duda said at a news briefing alongside Iohannis.

“Neither Europe nor the world can take their eyes off this part of our continent," Duda said. “We must all absolutely support Ukraine on the one hand, but on the other hand, we must also guard our security, because this is our eastern flank, both for Romania and for Poland.”

The members of the Bucharest Nine are Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the three small Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

These countries were all controlled by Moscow during the cold war, with the Baltic states incorporated into the Soviet Union.

Today they are all members of the Europe Union and NATO, with the military alliance increasing its military presence in the region after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Iohannis and Duda will attend a military exercise involving Polish and Romanian troops called “Justice Sword 21” taking place in Smardan, in eastern Romania.

The meeting of the nine central and eastern European nations comes ahead of a full NATO summit on June 14 in Brussels, where the alliance has its headquarters.

At the June summit, Biden and other leaders plan to discuss tense ties with Russia and China, the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the future of the 30-nation alliance.

Gera reported from Warsaw.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, reviews the honor guard with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis during the welcoming ceremony at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre) Credit: Alexandru Dobre Credit: Alexandru Dobre