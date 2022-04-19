Biden to push infrastructure plans in New Hampshire

Biden’s destination is the state’s only deep water harbor, making it a critical way station for home heating oil, fiberoptic cables and rock gypsum, which is used to produce drywall.

Under the $1 trillion infrastructure law, $1.7 million will be used to dredge the harbor's shipping channel and basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already spent $18.2 million to make it easier for larger ships to access the harbor, a project intended to reduce delays that cause higher prices for consumers.