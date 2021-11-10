Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda

Biden on Wednesday plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint for the rest of the nation on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to administration officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the event. The infrastructure package includes $17 billion for upgrading ports — an urgent need as a backlog of ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs has fueled inflation and damaged public perceptions of Biden’s economic stewardship.

The port in Baltimore is adding container cranes as well as a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded. Baltimore’s port is also benefiting from grants to upgrade the Howard Street Tunnel, a brick-lined underpass for trains that opened in 1895. The tunnel would be expanded so that shipping containers could be double-stacked on railcars, making it easier to move goods out of the port.