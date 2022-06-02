Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act

Before marking Memorial Day on Monday, Biden told reporters at the White House that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in Uvalde. But he also noted that, while he had taken some steps via executive actions, he didn't have the power as president to “outlaw a weapon.”

“The Second Amendment was never absolute,” Biden said then. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and buy a lot of weapons.”

He also said that “things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope," adding, “There’s realization on the part of rational Republicans” who realize ”we can’t keep repeating ourselves — and that was before to the Tulsa shootings.

Visiting Uvalde on Sunday, Biden mourned privately for three-plus hours with anguished families. Faced with chants of "do something" as he departed a church service, the president pledged: "We will."

Lawmakers from both parties have been negotiating small steps on gun limits since shortly after the Uvalde shooting, and the House is planning to move forward with a vote on an assault weapons ban that likely wouldn't pass the Senate.