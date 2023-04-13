Biden to stress shared ties in address to Irish parliament

And he jokingly delivered bad news, saying: “We’ll be back. There’s no way to keep us out.”

Biden’s mother’s family comes from County Louth, and the president was elated by the dive into his Irish heritage, which he often cites as a driving force in his public and private life.

According to the Irish Family History Centre, Biden "is among the most 'Irish' of all U.S. Presidents." Ten of his 16 great-great-grandparents were from the Emerald Isle. Biden is particularly fond of quoting Irish poets, especially Seamus Heaney. Heaney's widow was expected to attend the address at parliament Thursday.

Biden is spending three days in Ireland on his first visit back as president. He'll also attend a gala dinner on Thursday and visit County Mayo, another ancestral area on the west coast, on Friday before returning to Washington.

Biden visited in 2016, near the end of his second term as Obama's vice president, with a much larger contingent of his family, including all of his grandchildren. This time he was accompanied by just his sister and son. His wife, Jill, remained in Washington.

On Wednesday in Belfast, Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The U.S.-brokered deal brought peace to a region of the United Kingdom where years of sectarian violence known as "the Troubles" left some 3,600 people dead in bombings and other attacks.

Even as the peace anniversary is being marked, political turmoil has left Northern Ireland without a functioning government, rattling the foundations of the Good Friday Agreement. In addition, a top police official was shot and injured in February, an attack that authorities have blamed on Irish Republican Army dissidents opposed to the peace process.

“The enemies of peace will not prevail,” Biden said in Belfast. “Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God."

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless contributed to this report from London.

