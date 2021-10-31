Biden to tell Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises

The two leaders didn’t meet for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Since Biden became president, they have met only in June at a NATO summit where they discussed the possibility of Turkey securing and operating the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. But those plans evaporated as the Taliban the swiftly took control of Afghanistan amid the U.S. military departure.

The Turkish president has said he's open to buying a second Russian missile system, despite the controversy generated by his 2017 deal to acquire the Russian-made S-400 system.

In a September interview with CBS News, Erdogan said that Turkey wasn’t given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles. He also said the U.S. hadn’t delivered F-35 stealth jets despite a payment of $1.4 billion.

Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and defense officials were sanctioned after it bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. The U.S. strongly objects to the use of Russian systems within NATO and says it poses a threat to the F-35s. Turkey maintains the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no risk.

There are additional sources of strain for the two countries, including Turkey’s human rights record; U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters whom Turkey considers terrorists; and the continued U.S. residency of a Muslim cleric accused of plotting the failed coup attempt against Erdogan’s government in 2016.