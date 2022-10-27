dayton-daily-news logo
X

Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.

Biden's scheduled visit to New Mexico comes after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Albuquerque last week to campaign with Lujan Grisham.

The New Mexico governor is facing the GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. The former TV meteorologist outpaced Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot as a Senate candidate but still finished with less than 46% of the vote.

__

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Credit: Morgan Lee

Credit: Morgan Lee

Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan

Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan

In Other News
1
Timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter
2
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
3
6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed
4
US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
5
'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top