Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

The president said in a statement that he accepted a withdrawal request from Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University who was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. In Senate committee hearings last month, she addressed questions about greater government oversight of the financial sector. That led Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to say her ideas were a “socialist manifesto,” while Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said, “I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade.”

Biden defended his nominee in the statement announcing her withdrawn nomination.