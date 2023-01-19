Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms

“We know some of the destruction is going to take years to rebuild,” Biden said. “But we've got to not just rebuild, but rebuild better."

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, California was deluged by 11.47 inches of rain and snow on average across the state, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, with some reports of up to 15 feet of snow in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

California gets much of its rain and snow in the winter from a weather phenomenon known as “atmospheric rivers” — long, narrow bands of water vapor that form over the ocean and flow through the sky.

California has been hit by nine atmospheric rivers since late December. The storms have relented in recent days. Forecasters were calling for light rain toward the end of this week followed by a dry period.

Criswell said Thursday on the trip from Washington that the president and staff have to be mindful of what people have been through when traveling to places devastated by storms and other natural disasters.

“There has just been so much trauma to this community and it’s really important that we keep that in mind," he said. "These communities have had loss of life, loss of their well-being and their livelihood, and I think it’s incredibly important that they know that the president is here to support them and that the full force of the federal family is going to be behind them."

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state, freeing additional federal resources for recovery efforts. Hours before the visit, he raised the level of federal assistance available even higher.

More than 500 FEMA and other federal personnel have been deployed to California to support the emergency operations. Thousands of bystanders gathered for the president’s visit and cheered him as he toured the boardwalk.

Newsom praised the fast federal response, but warned the threat remains high in a state that just a few years ago suffered devastating drought and is now facing record rainfall.

"The scale and scope of these floods is hard to understand unless you get out, and that's why I couldn't be more grateful to the president for taking the time to come out again."

Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Seth Borenstein in Washington and Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.

