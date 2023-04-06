Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections

“The increased uncertainty” caused by the congressional action “would threaten economic growth, including for agriculture, local economies and downstream communities,'' Biden said in his veto statement.

“Farmers would be left wondering whether artificially irrigated areas remain excluded or not,'' he added. “Construction crews would be left wondering whether their waterfilled gravel pits remain excluded or not. The resolution would also negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams.''

The Senate voted, 53-43, last week to overturn the water rule. The Republican-controlled House approved the resolution in March, 227-198. A Congressional Review Act resolution requires a simple majority in both chambers and can't be filibustered.

In all, four Democratic senators and one independent, along with nine Democratic House members, voted in favor of the resolution.

“The overreach, basically, it’s unreal,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a frequent critic of Biden's environmental policies.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said the EPA rule is protective and fair. “The Biden rule requires us to be good neighbors, and stewards of our planet, while also providing flexibility for those who need it,” said Carper, who chairs the Senate Environment Committee.

In late December, the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers repealed the Trump administration's business-friendly rule that scaled back protections. Since then, Republicans have targeted the Biden rule in the courts and in Congress.

Last month, a federal judge paused the clean-water rule in Texas and Idaho in a win for Republican legal challenges. Red states have argued in court that the rule is too vague and would create unacceptable economic hardships.

The Supreme Court is also considering a related case brought by an Idaho couple who have been trying for 15 years to build a home near a lake after the EPA determined that part of their property was a regulated wetland. The justices heard arguments in Sackett v. EPA in October. A decision is expected in the next few months.

