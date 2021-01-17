Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration

THE NUMBERS: Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the seven-day rolling average of new U.S. cases has risen from about 206,000 on Jan. 2 to more than 223,000. The seven-day rolling average of new deaths, meanwhile, climbed from about 2,600 on Jan. 2 to more than 3,300 on Saturday. That has pushed the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 395,855, virtually assuring that it will reach 400,000 by the time President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday.

QUOTABLE: “I think the West Virginia model is really one that we would love for a lot more states to adopt.” — John Beckner, a pharmacist who works at the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Community Pharmacists Association.

ICYMI: Several U.S. governors expressed frustration with the Trump administration after being assured that the federal government had enough vaccine stockpiled to speed up or expand state rollouts only to be later told those reserves don’t exist. Among them: Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has been taking heat from the state’s Republican-led Legislature over the slow pace of vaccinations. Several other governors, including Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, were left scrambling to alter plans to expand the rollouts in their states, including to older residents.

