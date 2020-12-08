Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job

That plan said final decisions on reopening schools would fall to state and local officials but nonetheless promised to enlist federal agencies to establish “basic, objective criteria” for doing so. Those included districts securing necessary funding to reconfigure classrooms for better social distancing, procuring protective equipment and devising plans to accommodate at-risk teachers and students.

His schools pledge was an optimistic note in what was otherwise a speech that included a lot of dire warnings. Biden said that, after nearly nine months of living with the pandemic, Americans are “at risk of becoming numb to its toll on us” and resigned to accepting “the death, the pain and the sorrow.”

“We’re in a very dark winter. Things may well get worse before they get better,” Biden said. “A vaccine may soon be available. We need to level with one another. It will take longer than we would like to distribute it to all corners of the country.”

Also at Tuesday's event, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris mentioned the prospect of reopening schools across the country, as did Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, who joined by video conference and is set to become the new administration's chief medical adviser. Neither provided details on what it will take to do so, however.