Biden warns Russia's Vladimir Putin against Ukraine invasion

“If the new ‘sanctions from hell’ come, we will respond," Lavrov said. “We can’t fail to respond."

Deep differences were on display during the Blinken-Lavrov meeting, with the Russia official charging the West was "playing with fire" by denying Russia a say in any further NATO expansion into countries of the former Soviet Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed for Ukraine to join the alliance, which holds out the promise of membership but hasn't set a a timeline.

Blinken this week said the U.S. has “made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high-impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from using in the past.”

He did not detail what sanctions were being weighed, but one potentially could be to cut off Russia from the SWIFT system of international payments. The European Union’s Parliament approved a nonbinding resolution in April to cut off Russia from SWIFT if its troops entered Ukraine.

Such a move would go far toward blocking Russian businesses from the global financial system. Western allies reportedly considered such a step in 2014 and 2015, during earlier Russian-led escalations of tensions over Ukraine.

Then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said it would be tantamount to “a declaration of war.”

Isachenkov reported from Moscow. Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed reporting.