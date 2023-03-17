Biden welcomes Irish prime minister on St. Patrick's Day

“We really want to profoundly thank you and America for your leadership in relation to Ukraine," Varadker said. “We’re going to roll out the red carpet” for Biden's visit in Ireland, he said.

The Good Friday agreement came under increasing stress following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, but a recent accord between the U.K. and the EU addresses some of the issues that arose around commerce and goods that cross the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The White House said the agreement, known as the Windsor Framework, is an important step in maintaining the peace accord and Biden on Friday spoke of support for the framework, though Northern Ireland's political leaders have called for changes.

Varadkar took over in December for a second term as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country's centrist coalition government. The two leaders were expected to discuss the continued support of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, attended a breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff at the Vice President’s home, and Varadkar told the crowd there that Ireland is grateful for the “close and deep bond with these United States.”

He said the U.S. has played a central role in promoting peace in Ireland “at critical points when few others had the influence to do so.” And Varadkar said the U.S. has been strong on LGBTQ rights.

“From Stonewall to Sacramento to San Francisco. America has led the way when it comes to LGBT equality,” he said. “I don’t think I would be here today were it not for what America did.”

Varadkar then was meeting with the president in the Oval Office before both were to head to the Capitol for a lunch with congressional leaders.

Biden was to host a reception for Varadkar later Friday at the White House, which was itself designed and built by an Irish-born man, James Hoban. He oversaw the initial construction, rebuilding after it was burned down and adding renovations until his death in 1831.

According to the Census Bureau, roughly 31.5 million U.S. residents claim Irish heritage, second only to German.

“Ireland and the United States are forever bound together by our people and our passion. Everything between us runs deep,” Biden said in his proclamation.

The St. Patrick's Day tradition, like the turkey pardon and Easter egg roll, has become an annual White House affair.

“That's what's wonderful about this history of the White House,” said Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association. “It's laden with rich traditions that are cultural, not just from our own country.”

