Biden won't allow Justice Dept. to seize reporters' records

His comments, however, seem to contradict those made earlier by White House press secretary Jen Psaki when asked how the administration viewed the practice of obtaining journalists’ records. Psaki suggested that the Justice Department would use the “Holder model,” a reference to Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder.

Under Holder, the Justice Department announced revised guidelines for obtaining records from the news media during criminal leak investigations, removing language that news organizations said was ambiguous and requiring additional levels of review before a journalist could be subpoenaed, but it did not end the practice.

In 2013, the Justice Department secretly obtained records of a number of Associated Press journalists in a leak investigation.

The White House offered no immediate clarification of the discrepancy.