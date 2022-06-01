Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Buhle describes her ex-husband's drug addiction, her response to his infidelity — including an affair with her widowed sister-in-law — and her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of "If We Break" were published Wednesday by People magazine.

In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it, and how "it became my own addiction" to document it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden's 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.