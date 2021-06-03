Bidens mark first lady's birthday with leisurely bike ride

The president and Jill Biden — with a few Secret Service agents in tow — cycled the paved Cape Henlopen State Park trail near their Delaware beach home.

Well-wishers hooted and greeted the first lady with cheers and birthday greetings as the couple arrived at the trailhead near Gordons Pond beach. A smaller group sang “Happy Birthday" to her as she and the president finished up their ride on the 5.2-mile (8.4-kilometer) trail.