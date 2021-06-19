Bidens' older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement posted to the president's official Twitter account. The Bidens are spending the weekend at their home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Bidens got Champ from a breeder after Biden was elected vice president in 2008. Champ was a fixture at both the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory and now the White House. In their statement, the Bidens said that when Champ was young, “he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory,” and that more recently he enjoyed “joining us as a comforting presence in meetings or sunning himself in the White House garden.”