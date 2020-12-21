Biden's profoundly private Pentagon pick joins Twitter

That waiver has been granted only twice — most recently in the case of retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis, who served as President Donald Trump’s first Pentagon chief.

The bulk of the other Biden picks for top administration and Cabinet posts have longstanding Twitter accounts. Many have used their accounts, as well as the transition team's account, to introduce themselves to a broader American audience.

Austin is known for avoiding public remarks, even though he held a number of high-profile, critical military jobs. He was commander in Baghdad of the Multinational Corps-Iraq in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president, and he returned to lead U.S. troops there from 2010 through 2011.

He then served as the first Black vice chief of staff of the Army, the service’s No. 2 position. And a year later he took command of U.S. Central Command, as the top American commander for the Middle East. There, he developed and began implementing a U.S. military strategy to roll back the Islamic State group, which was capturing territory across Iraq and Syria.

Austin's Twitter video treads a careful line between touting his military career and emphasizing his current status as a civilian. For much of it he's seated next to an American flag, dressed in a suit and tie. But the first scene is a photo of him, in combat uniform as a three-star general, with his wife, and other pictures show him in military dress during his career, meeting with troops and families.

The message is a safe, personal one that resonates with families. He talks about service members who leave home to fight for their country, missing birthdays and other events, while worried spouses wait at home.

Those families, he said, “are absolutely afraid to answer the phone if it ever rings late at night. You’re afraid to answer the door unless you can see who’s at the door. If you can imagine going through that day in, day out over multiple deployments, you can begin to think how much our spouses and our families sacrifice.”

