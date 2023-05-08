Bidens to host UConn, LSU basketball teams at White House

The University of Connecticut Huskies men's team beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title. The Louisiana State University Tigers women's team won its first championship by beating the University of Iowa 102-85.

The invite to LSU became a source of controversy this year after the first lady said in a speech that the defeated Iowa women's team should also come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In recent decades, the White House has usually hosted only champions.