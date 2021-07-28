Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to 'destabilize' conference

ESPN responded in a one-sentence statement: “The claims in the letter have no merit."

ESPN, which owns the SEC Network, signed a new $3 billion deal with the Southeastern Conference last year that will give the network the broadcast rights to all SEC sports starting in 2024.

The network also has a rights deal with the Big 12, though it shares those rights with Fox.

ESPN owns the rights to all Atlantic Coast Conference athletics and has an exclusive deal with the American Athletic Conference. The network also has current rights agreements with the Big Ten and Pac-12, though it shares those with Fox, too.

Texas and Oklahoma informed the Big 12 this week that they would not be renewing an agreement with the Big 12 that binds them to the league and its eight other members until 2025. The grant of media rights runs concurrently with the Big 12's billion-dollar television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

On Tuesday, Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request to the SEC to join that league in 2025. To join the conference earlier than that could cost the schools tens of millions of dollars — unless the Big 12 were to fall apart with some of the eight remaining members scattering to other conferences.

Bowlsby told AP that Texas and Oklahoma have been working on a move to the SEC for months, doing so while taking part in Big 12 strategy meetings where proprietary information was shared.

“This whole thing has been a complete articulation of deception,” he said.

