SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules

The SEC's decision means several high-profile football players will be immediately eligible in 2021 after transferring, including former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o at Alabama, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert at Georgia and former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley at Auburn.

A new NCAA policy passed in April allows athletes in all sports to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately. For years, football, basketball, men's hockey and baseball players did not have access to the one-time exception that athletes in other sports had and were forced to sit out a season after transferring as an undergraduate to a school at the same level of NCAA competition.

Many conferences including the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 already dropped their restrictions on intraconference transfers.

___

