Big flames, raining embers in New Jersey pine barrens fire

The blaze in Manchester, near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, forced the evacuation of dozens of homes late Tuesday, with police going door-to-door to ask people to go to a temporary shelter at a nearby high school.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon amid gusty winds, warm temperatures, low humidity and dried-out fuel, according to Trevor Raynor, a warden with state's forest fire service. It's about 50% contained as of Wednesday morning, but officials said they didn't expect its perimeter to grow further.