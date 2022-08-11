Big Mac is coming back: McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine

McDonald's has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn't say Thursday how many would reopen, when that would happen or which locations would be the first to welcome back customers. Over the next few months, the company said it will start working with vendors to get supplies into restaurants, prepare those stores, bring back employees and launch safety procedures with the war still raging to the east.

Three decades after McDonald's became a powerful symbol of easing Cold War tensions when it opened its first location in Moscow, the company sold its 850 restaurants in the country this year to a Russian franchise owner in protest of the war.

It was the first time the company has "de-arched," or exited a major market. It shuttered hundreds of Russian locations in March, costing the company about $55 million per month.

Alexander Govor, who held a license for 25 McDonald's outposts in Siberia, has begun reopening former McDonald's locations under the name Vkusno-i Tochka, or Tasty-period.