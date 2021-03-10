Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music artist Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky headline the list of more than 60 artists booked for the Sept. 17-19 event.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” David Oehm, the event's chief executive, said in a statement.