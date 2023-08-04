BreakingNews
Teachers frustrated, angry at lack of support and respect for profession

Big Ten talks with Ducks, Huskies uncertain, renewing possibility of Pac-12 survival, AP sources say

Talks between the Big Ten and Oregon and Washington about the two schools switching conferences have become uncertain

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

Talks between the Big Ten and Oregon and Washington about the two schools switching conferences have become uncertain, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, renewing the possibility the Pac-12 can survive after it appeared in danger of being poached into extinction.

Athletic directors in Big Ten have not fully supported the potential expansion to the Pacific Northwest, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing was official and both the conferences and schools were not making their decisions public.

Another person told AP that Big Ten presidents also scheduled to hold a call around the same time; that person said Washington and Oregon had not receive any formal invitation to the Big Ten.

Pac-12 leaders were meeting Friday morning to determine if the nine remaining schools would accept at potential media rights deal with Apple, according to a person familiar with that meeting.

The Big 12 has been pursuing Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to join Colorado, which announced it was leaving the Pac-12 last week. The Big Ten is already welcoming Pac-12 members USC and UCLA next year.

____

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Pence seizes on Trump's latest indictment as he looks to break through...
2
British scouts to leave South Korean Jamboree site after 100...
3
Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan agrees to 2-year extension
4
Pope visits a once-troubled neighborhood in Lisbon to draw attention to...
5
Ukraine says its drones damaged a Russian warship, showing Kyiv's...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top