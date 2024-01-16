Bill Belichick interviews with Falcons for head coaching job

The fifth of those Super Bowls came nearly seven years ago against the Falcons in a game Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter before Tom Brady rallied the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory.

The Falcons are seeking a successor to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season. Atlanta released no details on the interview with Belichick, which was believed to have been conducted in person.

The Falcons had previously conducted virtual interviews with five candidates, only one of whom has head coaching experience. Including the playoffs, Belichick has 333 victories, second all-time to Hall of Famer Don Shula's 347. He led the Patriots to 17 division titles.

Interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually before the end of the divisional playoff games on Sunday. There are no such limitations on teams conducting interviews with candidates like Belichick who are no longer employed by other teams.

The candidates to interview virtually with the Falcons are Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

