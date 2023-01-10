Bill over abortion court leak struck down in North Dakota

Majority Republicans were divided on the issue.

“We don’t have to wait around for the issue to happen. We have to send the message now that this is unacceptable,” Rep. Austen Schauer, of West Fargo, said before voting in favor of the bill.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, of Jamestown, also voted in favor. “All of our judges should have the freedom to deliberate and make lawful decisions without concern for being threatened, harassed or intimidated," he said.

But Rep. Lawrence Klemin, of Bismarck, voted against the bill. He told lawmakers a media representative had testified earlier that the bill would put “undue pressure” on journalists to disclose the identities of leakers.

The bill is expected to die unless a majority of House members agree to bring it back for reconsideration Wednesday, Klemin said in an email to The Associated Press.

After the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's draft decision that ultimately stripped away constitutional protections for abortion rights, Chief Justice John Roberts and other conservative justices were the subject of protests and threats.

The security concerns reached alarming levels in early June, when police arrested an armed man near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house after he called 911 and said he was going to kill Kavanaugh.

The nation's highest court has said little since then about its investigation and whether anyone has been identified for leaking the draft last May.

