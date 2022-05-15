Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G

Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.

Becky G, who released the album "Esquemas" on Friday, will perform her hit song "MAMIII," which topped the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.