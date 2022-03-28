Billie Eilish and Finneas bond and win Oscar for best song

Having recorded the track at the age of 18, Eilish officially became the youngest-ever recording artist to work on a James Bond theme song. The last two Bond songs to take home an Academy Award for best song were Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre” in 2016 and Adele and Paul Epworth’s “Skyfall” from 2013.

Eilish has earned seven Grammy Awards, the bulk coming for 2019’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Her 2021 sophomore album “Happier Than Ever” is nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

“No Time to Die” isn't the only music for a film the brother and sister pair have made. Three songs written by Billie Eilish and Finneas made it on the "Turning Red" soundtrack, pulling heavily from the likes of (asterisk)NSYNC and Backstreet Boys.

