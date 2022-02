Billionaire LA candidate Caruso discloses vast holdings

If elected, Caruso – who is known for building high-end shopping malls -- plans to place his holdings in a blind trust, according to his campaign. He has said he’ll take whatever steps are necessary to avoid a conflict of interest, or the appearance of one.

“We’re going to operate transparently,” Caruso has said of a potential administration.

Some of Caruso’s rivals in a large field of candidates have been drawing attention to his wealth to suggest he’s out of touch with the problems of workaday Angelenos, who have been dealing with soaring housing costs, rising crime, widespread homelessness and the long-running pandemic.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Caruso said he wouldn’t be distracted by name-calling and would focus on curbing crime, dealing with the homeless crisis and other problems.

The election “is about electing somebody that they trust, that has the track record that can actually fix problems,” Caruso said.

“I don’t think people are going to care if you’re rich or poor, you’re white or black, you’re from any culture or background. What they care about is they want their city back that they love,” he said.

The bulk of the report, running more than 60 pages, was a list of names and companies that the report said were “reportable sources of income of $10,000 or more,” located or doing business in the city.

Many appear to be businesses or people that are tenants at one of his numerous properties.

The documents also provided a look into dozens of real estate and other business investments within his sprawling operation.