Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

“Additional resources including on-site services can be available for any club that wishes this assistance,” Goodell said.

Goodell told teams they would be advised promptly of any changes to this weekend's schedule. The outcome of the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications.

Both teams are fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bills (12-3) entered the game in the top spot while the Bengals (11-4) had a chance to clinch the AFC North with a victory and also were in the mix for the No. 1 seed along with Kansas City (13-3).

The Bengals led 7-3 in the first quarter when the game was stopped. The NFL is scheduled to begin playoffs on Jan. 14.

___ AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

