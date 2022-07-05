Bills coordinator Leslie Frazier helps young coaches advance

At the QB Summit, Frazier did a presentation on how to interview for a position as a quarterbacks coach. He interviewed Jaguars quality control coach Henry Burris and Vikings assistant QBs coach Jerrod Johnson and fielded questions from coaches in attendance.

A wide receivers coach and a running backs coach both asked Frazier how they could get in a position to become a coordinator because the path from QBs coach has been more direct.

“I just tried to stress to both of them that you work as hard as you can to be the very best that you can at your position and to keep learning the offense and not just get pigeonholed,” Frazier said. “That means you have to listen in on what the offensive line is teaching, what the current quarterbacks coach is teaching. So I found it interesting that guys are really becoming concerned about being pigeonholed when they have greater aspirations. ... We need to let coaches know that there are opportunities for them no matter what position they’re at to ascend to that coordinator or head coach role.”

Frazier won a Super Bowl as a player with the Bears on Buddy Ryan’s defense and won another one as an assistant coach under Tony Dungy with the Colts. He was 21-32-1 as head coach with the Vikings.

Players and former teammates praise his sincerity, leadership, calm demeanor and ability to communicate.

“The way he treats people, the respect level he has for guys, he’s not a yeller, he’s not a screamer when it comes to that, but he knows his stuff,” said Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, who played under Frazier in Philadelphia.

“You see the defenses that he’s been coaching for a while now, they’re absolutely tearing up the place. So he has a philosophy in place at how he goes about teaching it, and it’s something that is easily digested the way he coaches it.”

