Bills fan killed outside of Dolphins' stadium after last weekend's game, police say

The driver pulled out a gun, and fired shots at Isaacs, who died at the scene, police said.

The man then fled in an older model Honda Accord, which was located in Palm Beach County the next day. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation. Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but that person's name hasn't been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page had raised nearly $90,000 as of Wednesday to cover the costs of a funeral for Isaacs and for transporting his body to Six Nations, the largest First Nation reserve in Canada. Isaacs lived in Hollywood, Florida, according to his Facebook page.